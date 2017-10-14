ARZAGA PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO KIDNAP CHARGES

A Royal, Iowa woman accused of abducting her three daughters in Clay County has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping charges.

25-year-old Danica Arzaga entered a written plea Thursday to three counts of third degree kidnapping.

Authorities say Arzaga took the two 8-year-olds and the 4-year-old from their home in Royal on September 19th.

The children were found abandoned in Sanborn later that day.

Arzaga was arrested in Sioux City on September 20th.

The children had been previously removed from Arzaga’s custody and placed in another relative’s care.

A jury trial in the case is set for December 12th in Clay County District Court in Spencer.