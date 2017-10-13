HOULIHAN RUN HONORS SIOUX CITY OLYMPIAN

Sioux City honored 2016 Olympic runner Shelby Houlihan with a street naming dedication near her former high school Friday.

Houlihan Run is a section of Lincoln Way behind East High School and Nodland Elementary near the Lakeport Commons area.

Shelby is an East High graduate, and was a 12-time All-American and 2014 NCAA champion in the 1500 meters at Arizona State University.

She attended the dedication with her parents and family members:

Houlihan’s parents, Bob and Connie, were both award winning runners in college and high school and Shelby got started running at a young age:

She competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympic Games and placed 11th in the 5,000 meters.

Houlihan credits her former East High track coach, Rick Clarahan, with advice as she trained for her 2016 olympic bid in Rio:

Houlihan plans to head back to Portland where she now lives for a break from competing before resuming racing next year.

She says she hopes to make at least one and maybe two more Olympic teams before retiring.