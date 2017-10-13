GARY MYERS – MY FIRST COACH: Inspiring Stories of NFL Quarterbacks and Their Dads

Author: Gary Myers
Book: MY FIRST COACH: Inspiring Stories of NFL Quarterbacks and their Dads
Publishing: Grand Central Publishing (August 22, 2017)
Synopsis (from the Publisher):
MY FIRST COACH goes behind the scenes to explore the unique relationship between these and other quarterbacks and their fathers, as well as investigate various approaches to parenting through their stories. Can young athletes overcome helicopter parents? How did the kids with NFL aspirations deal with their fathers who’d already made it? What kind of pressure did they have to overcome? What kind of pressure did the father who succeeded put on his son to be an athlete? Would the expectations be lower and the results greater if the father was an attorney or doctor? Was it better for the fathers to be overbearing, or borderline disinterested?
MY FIRST COACH tells the compelling, real-life stories of some of the country’s most famous quarterbacks and how they took advantage of or overcame their relationships with their fathers.