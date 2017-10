CASTLE PUB TO HOST WOUNDED WARRIORS BENEFIT

SIOUX CITY’S CASTLE PUB WILL HOST A SPECIAL EVENT SATURDAY NIGHT TO BENEFIT WOUNDED WARRIORS.

PUB MANAGER DOMINGO TORRES SAYS THERE WILL BE FOOD, FUN AND MUSIC TO SUPPORT WOUNDED MILITARY VETERANS:

PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO WOUNDED WARRIORS.

TORRES SAYS SPONSORS WILL ALSO AWARD A CASH PRIZE TO THE BEST RIB COOKING TEAM AS VOTED BY THOSE ATTENDING.

THERE WILL ALSO BE LIVE MUSIC PROVIDED BY TWO AREA BANDS:

BEER TASTING AND A STEIN HOISTING CONTEST WILL ALSO TAKE PLACE.

THERE’S NO COVER CHARGE FOR THE EVENT AT THE CASTLE PUB AT 4400 SINGING HILLS BOULEVARD.