6TH ANNUAL CANCER SUX COMEDY ROX EVENT SET FOR SATURDAY

Saturday night the downtown Stoney Creek Inn will be filled with laughter as the 6th annual Cancer Sux Comedy Rox benefit takes place.

Sioux City’s Don Reese will headline the event to raise funds for the fight against cancer.

The annual event has special meaning to him:

Reese also lost his sister Linda to throat cancer this past New year’s Eve.

The1st annual Linda (Reese) Feree Spirit Award will be presented in her honor to a person whose spirit and actions involving cancer treatment has impacted the community:

There will also be a silent auction featuring items from area businesses and items from the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

Reese’s friend, Minneapolis comedian John Russell will also make you laugh:

Doors open at 6:30pm at the Stoney Creek Inn. Tickets are $20 per person and may be purchased at the door.