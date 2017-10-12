“UNITY IN THE COMMUNITY” EVENT SET FOR TUESDAY

Next Tuesday, October 17th, “Unity in the Community” will partner with the Sioux City Police Department to hold a panel discussion of law enforcement and local community leaders.

Police Chief Rex Mueller says the event is titled “Color Blind: Racism & Hate Crimes”:

There will be a brief presentation from the police department, followed by the panel discussion where attendees will be encouraged to ask questions regarding fostering diversity and community safety.

The seven person panel will be moderated by Cliff Coleman and Linnea Fletcher.

The event will be held from 6pm to 8pm at the Sioux City Public Museum located at 4th and Nebraska Streets.