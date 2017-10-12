SUSPECT ARRESTED IN WAYNE COUNTY STANDOFF

A Norfolk, Nebraska man is in custody facing charges following a standoff Wednesday in rural Wayne County.

The incident began when Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to execute an arrest warrant from Madison County against 27-year-old Davion Seizys at a rural residence on 853rd Road.

The suspect barricaded himself in the upstairs portion of the home and had weapons available so members of the Nebraska State Patrol’s SWAT Team were called in around 7p.m.

The standoff lasted more than six hours.

SWAT officers breached a door to gain entry and took Seizys into custody around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The suspect has been turned over to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.