SOUTH SIOUX POLICE INVESTIGATE OVERNIGHT SHOOTING

South Sioux City Police are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday night in the 300 block of East 16th Street.

The victim, 18-year-old Yisak Ketma of South Sioux, sustained a small caliber gunshot wound to his right leg in what may have been a robbery attempt.

Following the shooting, the suspect ran from the scene.

Ketma was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment for a non life threatening injury.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact South Sioux City Police at 402-494-7555.