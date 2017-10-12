PYLE TRANSPORTATION SHUT DOWN BY FEDERAL AUTHORITIES

Federal safety regulators have shut down the northwest Iowa trucking company that owned the semitrailer involved in a human trafficking case where 10 immigrants died in Texas.

Pyle Transportation has been placed under an “out-of-service order” as of Monday by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Agency spokesman Duane DeBruyne says a review found the company’s safety rating was so unsatisfactory that it was unfit to remain in business.

Dozens of immigrants were found packed inside the Pyle-branded semitrailer in July in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart.

Eight people were found dead inside, and two more died after being hospitalized.

The driver, 60-year-old James Bradley Jr. of Clearwater, Florida; and 47-year-old Pedro Silva-Segura of Laredo, Texas, are charged with several offenses.

Pyle Transportation owner Brian Pyle has denied knowledge of the alleged smuggling conspiracy.

He says he sold the trailer and hired Bradley, who had worked previously for the firm, as a contractor to drive it to Brownsville, Texas, to deliver it to the buyer.

AP