ONE HURT IN MERRILL ACCIDENT

A collision between a semi truck and car in Merrill sent one woman to the hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a Volkswagon Beetle was westbound on county road C-44 attempting to turn southbound on Highway 75, when a northbound semi crashed into it.

The female driver of the Volkswagon Beetle was transported to a Sioux City hospital with injuries.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Traffic on Highway 75 was detoured while emergency crews cleared the scene.