DAKOTA COUNTY CONNECTIONS BRINGS NON-PROFITS TOGETHER

A Dakota County group based out of the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce is bringing local non-profits together to network and share programs and information.

JoAnn Gieselman is the coordinator of Dakota County Connections:

One of those efforts is “Bring Up Nebraska”, which was launched by Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore:

State Senator Joni Albrecht attended a meeting in Lincoln between the Governor and Dakota County Connections:

The statewide prevention initiative promotes local community partnerships like DCC to keep children safe, support strong parents and help families address life’s challenges before they become a crisis.