STUDENTS LEARN LESSONS FROM THOMAS JEFFERSON RE-ENACTORS

Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia and the life of 3rd president Thomas Jefferson were presented to 5th & 8th grade students from Siouxland area schools at the Orpheum Theater Wednesday.

Two actors portrayed Jefferson as a young and old man and debated issues with each other on stages that are as important today as they were in the 1770’s.

Bill Barker has portayed the “older Jefferson” for 30 years:

Barker says Jefferson’s principles of education still apply to students today:

Kurt Smith portrays the younger Thomas Jefferson:

Kari Kellen of the Sioux City Community Schools Foundation says the presentation was brought to Sioux City thanks to the Irving Jensen Foundation:

The attending students have been studying U.S. History from the colonial era in recent weeks.