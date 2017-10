FORMER WESTFIELD, IOWA CLERK CHARGED IN THEFT OF CITY FUNDS

THE FORMER CITY CLERK OF WESTFIELD, IOWA HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING FUNDS INTENDED FOR A CITY PARK PROJECT.

ANGELA LYNN SORENSEN IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE THEFT.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT SORENSEN STOLE $8,972-DOLLARS FROM FUNDS INTENDED FOR WESTFIELD’S CITY PARK AND T-BALL COMPLEX.

SORENSEN LEFT HER POSITION AS CITY CLERK SEVERAL WEEKS AGO.

SHE WAS ARRESTED IN LE MARS WEDNESDAY AND WAS BOOKED INTO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL ON $5000 BOND.

SORENSEN WAS RELEASED ON HER OWN SIGNATURE.