185th MEMBERS CONTINUE SECURITY DUTIES IN PUERTO RICO

Members of Sioux City’s 185th Iowa Air National Guard unit are continuing to provide security in hurricane stricken Puerto Rico.

Colonel Larry Christensen, base commander of the 185th, says the guard members are stationed at San Juan’s airport:

16 members of Des Moines 132nd Wing of the Iowa Air National Guard are also serving.

Colonel Christensen says the guard members are actually living at the airport:

Christensen says the guard members may be there for awhile as it may be months before power is completely restored to the island:

The Air Guardsmen were flown down to Puerto Rico in a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 185th in late September.