VOLUNTEERS HELP WITH SUCCESS OF CITY FACILITIES

A LOT OF VOLUNTEERS SERVE ON BOARDS AND COMMITTEES IN SIOUX CITY, HELPING OUT AT PLACES LIKE THE ART CENTER, CITY PARKS AND THE PUBLIC MUSEUM.

THE CITY SAID THANK YOU TO THOSE VOLUNTEERS TUESDAY NIGHT WITH A DINNER AT THE CONVENTION CENTER.

JANET FLANAGAN SERVES ON THE PUBLIC MUSEUM BOARD OF TRUSTEES AND SAYS THOSE VOLUNTEERS ARE KEY TO THE SUCCESS OF CITY DEPARTMENTS AND ORGANIZATIONS:

ANGIE SCHNEIDERMAN AND BEN NESSELHUF WERE KEYNOTE SPEAKERS AT THE SERVICE EVENT.

A TOTAL OF 246 VOLUNTEERS TOOK PART IN 63 SERVICE PROJECTS AND SERVE ON 20 CITY BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS.