THREE INCUMBENTS TOP CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY

THE THREE INCUMBENTS SEEKING ELECTION TO THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY WERE THE TOP VOTE GETTERS IN TUESDAY’S COUNCIL PRIMARY.

DAN MOORE, WHO IS SEEKING A SECOND TERM, UNOFFICIALLY TOPPED THE FIELD OF NINE CANDIDATES WITH 2198 VOTES:

COUNCILMAN ALEX WATTERS, WHO IS SEEKING HIS FIRST FULL TERM AFTER BEING APPOINTED TO FINISH KEITH RADIG’S LAST YEAR WAS SECOND WITH 1968 VOTES:

PETE GROETKEN, WHO IS ALSO SEEKING A SECOND TERM ON THE COUNCIL, FINISHED THIRD WITH 1871 VOTES:

NONE OF THE SIX CHALLENGERS MUSTERED LARGE SUPPORT IN THE LOW TURN-OUT PRIMARY WHERE ONLY 3391 VOTERS CAST BALLOTS.

DENNIS QUINN EDGED DOUG WAPLES FOR 4TH PLACE 608-603.

WAPLES WAS SATISFIED TO MAKE THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION AS PART OF THE TOP SIX:

ALSO MAKING THE RUNOFF ELECTION WAS JAKE JUNGERS WITH 531 VOTES.

JOHN OLSON, NICK DAVIDSON AND BRETT WATCHORN FAILED TO MAKE THE CUT FOR THE MUNICIPAL ELECTION.