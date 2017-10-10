SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED IN PARK VANDALISM

A Sioux City woman has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a building in a Le Mars park.
34 year old Autumn Archer is charged with criminal mischief, a class D felony.
Le Mars Police say Archer is accused of throwing a rock through the glass door of the restroom building in the newly renovated building at the city’s municipal park.
That caused around $1,500 in damages.
Police say a tip from crime stoppers led to Archer’s arrest in the case.
She was booked into the Plymouth County Jail.
Photo courtesy Le Mars Police/KLEM