SIOUX CITY WOMAN CHARGED IN PARK VANDALISM

A Sioux City woman has been arrested for allegedly vandalizing a building in a Le Mars park.

34 year old Autumn Archer is charged with criminal mischief, a class D felony.

Le Mars Police say Archer is accused of throwing a rock through the glass door of the restroom building in the newly renovated building at the city’s municipal park.

That caused around $1,500 in damages.

Police say a tip from crime stoppers led to Archer’s arrest in the case.

She was booked into the Plymouth County Jail.

