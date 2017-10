WOODBURY COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARE ON THE SCENE THIS HOUR OF A SCHOOL BUS ACCIDENT NEAR CORRECTIONVILLE.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED IN THE 1700 BLOCK OF O’BRIEN AVENUE NEAR LITTLE SIOUX PARK AROUND 4:30P.M. WHEN THE BUS OVERTURNED INTO A DITCH.

AUTHORITIES SAY THERE WERE STUDENTS ON THE BUS AND AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED.

WE’LL HAVE MORE DETAILS WHEN THEY ARE AVAILABLE.