PLYMOUTH COUNTY CRASH INJURES TWO (UPDATE)

Updated 4:02 p.m. 10/10/17

Two people were injured following a collision Tuesday morning between a gravel dump truck and a sports utility vehicle.

Iowa State Patrol trooper John Farley says the accident happened in Plymouth County at the intersection of Highway 3 and county road K-22, ten miles west of Le Mars:

OC………..the west ditch. :23

The dump truck rolled, spilling some of its cargo of three-inch diameter rocks onto the highway.

The Iowa D-O-T was called in with snow plows to push the spilled rocks into the ditch.

Trooper Farley says the S-U-V driver, 59-year-old Teresa Nelson of Sioux City, and the truck driver, 58-year-old Randall Kruid of Hawarden, were both taken to Mercy Medical Center with injuries:

OC……..of the semi. :12

Nelson is listed in critical condition, Kruid is in serious but stable condition.

Traffic on county road K-22 was stopped for nearly forty minutes while emergency crews were clearing the scene.

Photos by Dennis Morrice