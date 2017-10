ONE DEAD IN THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT NEAR CORRECTIONVILLE (Update)

ONE PERSON IS DEAD FOLLOWING A THREE VEHICLE ACCIDENT TUESDAY AFTERNOON NEAR CORRECTIONVILLE.

MAJOR TODD WIECK OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT SAYS THE ACCIDENT INVOLVING TWO VEHICLES AND A SCHOOL BUS HAPPENED AROUND 4:30PM AT THE INTERSECTION OF HIGHWAY 31 AND O’BRIEN AVENUE :

OC………..STRUCK THAT VEHICLE. :25

TWO OF THE VEHICLES WENT INTO A DITCH, RESULTING IN A FATALITY:

OC…PERISHED IN THE ACCIDENT. :14

THAT VICTIM WAS IDENTIFIED AS 68 YEAR OLD LINDA ZAHNLEY OF CORRECTIONVILLE.

THE DRIVER OF THE RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL BUS, 57 YEAR OLD RENEE LUNDT, WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH INJURIES.

MAJOR WIECK SAYS THERE WERE NO STUDENTS ON THE SCHOOL BUS.

THE DRIVER OF THE THIRD VEHICLE, 54 YEAR OLD CLIFFORD COCKBURN OF CORRECTIONVILLE, WAS NOT INJURED.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL IS CONDUCTING THE TECHNICAL INVESTIGATION INTO THE CRASH.