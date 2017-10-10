MERCY AIR CARE DELIVERS BLOOD TO ACCIDENT SCENE VICTIMS

Mercy Air Care in Sioux City has partnered with LifeServe Blood Center to carry Type O-negative blood on Mercy’s helicopter.

Mickey Sauser, the director of Mercy’s Air Care Service, says initiating a blood transfusion before the patient arrives at the hospital can mean the difference between life and death for a critically injured person:

Type O-negative blood can be donated to patients of all blood types.

The blood will be kept in a special cooler on the aircraft and if not used, will be returned to hospital stores, so it is not wasted:

Saucer says a typical air care call involves responding to a motor vehicle accident.

Having the ability to take blood to the scene of that accident improves the survival chances for a person who is lying in the car and possibly bleeding to death:

Mercy Air Care has served Siouxland since 1987.