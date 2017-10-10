GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES REDUCED

Recent heavy rains have impacted the South Dakota Missouri River dam system.

The U.S. Army corps of engineers has reduced water releases from two of the dams to lessen downstream flooding.

Gavins Point Dam release at Yankton were reduced from 31,000 cubic feet per second to 26,000 because of the heavy rainfall in the lower Missouri Basin.

Fort Randall releases were also reduced to as low as 19,500 c-f-s to limit the rise of the Gavins Point reservoir level, which was impacted by the high runoff

Gavins Point releases will be increased back to 31,000 c-f-s as downstream flows recede.