GALVAN-HERNANDEZ AGREES TO PLEA DEAL IN DISMEMBERMENT MURDER CASE

One of two men accused of killing and dismembering a northeast Nebraska man has pleaded no contest to attempted murder and accessory to a felony charges.
The Nebraska attorney general’s office says 19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez entered the plea Tuesday in a deal with prosecutors.
He will be sentenced December 12th.
Authorities say Galvan-Hernandez and 26-year-old Andres Surber, both of Wakefield, fatally shot 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson, last November 1st.
In April, a judge ruled that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.
Kubik was shot in the back of the head and his dismembered body was found in a culvert in rural Cedar County four days after he was reported missing.
Other parts of his body were found in a car trunk.
