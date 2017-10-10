GALVAN-HERNANDEZ AGREES TO PLEA DEAL IN DISMEMBERMENT MURDER CASE

One of two men accused of killing and dismembering a northeast Nebraska man has pleaded no contest to attempted murder and accessory to a felony charges.

The Nebraska attorney general’s office says 19-year-old Brayan Galvan-Hernandez entered the plea Tuesday in a deal with prosecutors.

He will be sentenced December 12th.

Authorities say Galvan-Hernandez and 26-year-old Andres Surber, both of Wakefield, fatally shot 41-year-old Kraig Kubik, of Emerson, last November 1st.

In April, a judge ruled that Surber was not mentally competent to stand trial.

Kubik was shot in the back of the head and his dismembered body was found in a culvert in rural Cedar County four days after he was reported missing.

Other parts of his body were found in a car trunk.

AP