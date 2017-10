Highway signage work will result in the temporary closure of the southbound frontage road between Pierce Street and Floyd Boulevard on Thursday.

An overhead sign truss will be installed near Interstate 29 at that location.

The work will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. weather permitting.

Traffic will be stopped for 20-minute intervals so motorists approaching that area should be prepared to stop for traffic backups beyond the work zone area.