SUSPECT CHARGED IN OVERNIGHT ARMED ROBBERY AT 14TH & PIERCE

A Sioux City man is in custody facing charges for an armed robbery Sunday night shortly after 9:30 p.m.

The victim told officers he was in his vehicle stopped at a red light at the intersection of 14th and Pierce when a black male suspect came up and got into the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and told him to drive.

Police say the victim was forced to drive with the suspect, who robbed the victim of his wallet containing around $300 dollars and personal documents.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday, an officer on patrol spotted a person matching the suspect’s description, who then ran away from the approaching patrol car.

Officers searched the area with a police K-9 and located 35 year old Isiac Brown and arrested him.

Investigators say Brown was in possession of the victim’s wallet containing the victim’s social security card and other documents.

Brown is charged with 1st degree robbery and is being held at the Woodbury County Jail without bail.