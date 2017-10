HEBERT UNDER RESTRAINING ORDER AT TIME OF SHOOTING

COURT DOCUMENTS OBTAINED BY KSCJ NEWS SHOW THERE WAS A HISTORY OF DOMESTIC ABUSE BETWEEN 40 YEAR OLD JEREMY HEBERT OF AKRON AND HIS WIFE BECKY, WHO HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH HIS MURDER.

33 YEAR OLD BECKY HEBERT IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER IN THE SHOOTING DEATH OF HER HUSBAND LATE THURSDAY NIGHT AT THEIR HOME.

JUST LAST MONTH ON SEPTEMBER 15TH, JEREMY HEBERT WAS FOUND GUILTY BY A PLYMOUTH COUNTY JURY OF DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT CAUSING INJURY, DOMESTIC ABUSE ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY INJURY, AND CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

THE VICTIM OF THE ASSAULTS WAS BECKY HEBERT.

THE SAME JURY FOUND HIM NOT GUILTY OF ATTEMPTED MURDER IN THE JUNE 12TH COMPLAINT.

HEBERT’S BOND WAS SET AT $4,000 AFTER THAT CONVICTION AND HE REMAINED IN JAIL WHERE HE HAD BEEN SINCE THE START OF THE CASE.

ON SEPTEMBER 27, BECKY HEBERT FILED A HANDWRITTEN REQUEST FOR THE JUDGE TO DROP THE RESTRAINING ORDER BETWEEN HER AND JEREMY.

ON OCTOBER 2ND, JEREMY HEBERT WAS RELEASED ON BOND BUT A RESTRAINING ORDER WAS REINSTATED PREVENTING CONTACT WITH HIS FAMILY.

ONE DAY LATER AT 10:30PM, JEREMY AND BECKY WERE FOUND IN THE SAME VEHICLE IN AKRON AND JEREMY WAS ARRESTED FOR VIOLATION OF THE RESTRAINING ORDER.

HE WAS RELEASED WITHOUT BOND BY ONE JUDGE BUT LATER ANOTHER JUDGE ISSUED A WARRANT FOR JEREMY’S ARREST WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AND REVOKED BOND.

JEREMY HEBERT WAS SHOT TO DEATH BEFORE HE COULD BE ARRESTED.

AN AUTOPSY HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR TUESDAY AT THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER’S OFFICE AT ANKENY.