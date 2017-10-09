FIRE PREVENTION WEEK UNDERWAY IN SIOUX CITY

This is National Fire Prevention Week and Sioux City Fire Rescue Chief Tom Everett says the theme this year is “Every second counts, Plan two ways out”:

The chief says you should then practice your home fire drill twice a year, one at night and one during the day with everyone in your home:

This year’s theme supports the local SAFE Home Program which is a free service provided to any Sioux City resident:

Residents can sign up for the SAFE Home Program by calling 279-6377.