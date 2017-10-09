CITY COUNCIL PRIMARY ELECTION IS TUESDAY

Sioux City voters will head for the polls Tuesday to vote in a city council primary election.

There are nine people running for three open seats on the council.

Incumbent Councilmen Pete Groetken, Dan Moore and Alex Watters are looking to retain their seats.

They are being challenged by Nick Davidson, Jake Jungers, John Olson, Dennis Quinn, Doug Waples and Brett Watchorn.

County auditor Pat Gill says around 1200 absentee votes had been returned as of 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Thirteen vote centers will be open around town for the council primary.

The 13 voting locations include:

AUGUSTANA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 600 COURT STREET

CALVARY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 4400 CENTRAL ST.

CENTRAL BAPTIST CHURCH, 4001 INDIAN HILLS DRIVE

CROSS POINTE CHURCH, 2300 W.19TH ST.

FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3101 HAMILTON BLVD

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH, 4600 HAMILTON BLVD

MORNINGSIDE BRANCH PUBLIC LIBRARY, 4005 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE

MORNINGSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 700 SOUTH MARTHA ST.

PEACE REFORMED CHURCH, 4100 OUTER DRIVE NORTH

REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3204 SOUTH LAKEPORT

RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH 1817 RIVERSIDE BVLD.

ST. JAMES UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 2032 SOUTH CYPRESS

TRIMBLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 1424 27TH ST.