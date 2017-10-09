CAMP HIGH HOPES ANNOUNCES EXPANSION

Camp High Hopes has started two expansion projects.

The camp for people with disabilities broke ground Monday on the Yorkshire Welcome Center and the Lincolnshire Boathouse.

The Yorkshire Welcome Center will be constructed at the entrance to the 90-acre camp on the eastern edge of Sioux City.

The 4,000-square foot building will have a visitor lobby, a reception desk, a camp store area, staff offices, meeting rooms, and an IT center.

It will free up space in the camp’s Meadowlark Lodge where staff offices are currently housed, to provide more space for the camp’s programs and activities.

The Boathouse project near the camp’s 8-acre lake will store canoes and fishing equipment and have a handicapped accessible restroom to provide a larger, better-equipped facility for those enjoying waterfront activities.

The camp anticipates both projects to be finished by next May 1st.

Photos courtesy Camp High Hopes