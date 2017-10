A TEENAGE BIKE RIDER WAS SERIOUSLY INJURED SATURDAY NIGHT AFTER BEING STRUCK BY A PICK-UP TRUCK AT THE INTERSECTION OF 21ST AND GRANDVIEW BOULEVARD.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE 13 YEAR OLD MALE BICYCLIST RODE THROUGH A STOP SIGN INTO THE INTERSECTION AND RAN INTO THE LEFT FRONT FENDER OF THE ONCOMING PICK-UP.

THE TEENAGER WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WITH LIFE THREATENING INJURIES.

THE NAME OF THE INJURED TEEN HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.