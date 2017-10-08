DEAN MILLER – WWE Absolutely Everything You Need to Know

Co-Author: Dean Miller (with Steve Pantaleo)

Book: WWE Absolutely Everything You Need to Know

Publishing: DK Children (October 3, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Fantastic facts, incredible information, and uncanny trivia about everything in the WWE Universe.

Packed with fun facts, bizarre-but-true tales, and quirky insights into everyone’s favorite sports entertainment stars, from memorable matches to signature moves and fan-favorite quotes, this book covers all the stars, managers, battles, team-ups, rivalries, and tournaments that form the WWE world. Learn the inside info on Superstars such as John Cena, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair. With strange and fascinating facts about the WWE Superstars, including popular competitors from RAW, SmackDown Live, and NXT, this unique book will surprise and delight new and die-hard sports entertainment fans.