HEBERT CHARGED WITH MURDER IN AKRON DOMESTIC SHOOTING

AN AKRON, IOWA WOMAN IS IN CUSTODY, CHARGED WITH A FATAL OVERNIGHT SHOOTING AT HER HOME.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 33 YEAR OLD BECKY HEBERT IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

THE SHERIFF SAYS EMERGENCY UNITS WERE DISPATCHED TO HEBERT’S HOME AT 13203 EVERGREEN AVENUE IN RURAL AKRON SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT WHERE THEY FOUND A MALE VICTIM WHO HAD BEEN SHOT.

THE MAN WAS TAKEN TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THERE WAS A WITNESS TO THE SHOOTING AND THAT AN ARGUMENT BETWEEN THE SHOOTER AND VICTIM TOOK PLACE JUST BEFORE THE SHOOTING.

THE SHERIFF IS NOT REVEALING THE NAME OF THE VICTIM, BUT SOURCES TELL KSCJ NEWS THE MAN SHOT WAS 40 YEAR OLD JEREMY HEBERT, THE HUSBAND OF THE WOMAN CHARGED IN THE SHOOTING.

JEREMY HEBERT HAS A HISTORY OF CRIMINAL ACTIVITY, INCLUDING BEING ARRESTED AND CONVICTED FOR A THREAT TO BLOW UP THE WHITE HOUSE IN 2014, AND THEN THREATENING TO KILL FEDERAL AGENTS AND A PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTY WHO WENT TO HEBERT’S HOME TO QUESTION HIM,