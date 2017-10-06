“FULLY INVOLVED” PHOTOS ON DISPLAY AT PUBLIC MUSEUM

As part of recognizing October as Fire Prevention Month, a photo exhibit of Sioux City Fire Rescue personnel in action is on display at the Sioux City Public Museum.

“Fully Involved” showcases 51 photographs from local photographer George Lindblade:

The photos are from Lindblade’s 2015 book of the same name, which has around 500 pictures of local fires Lindblade has covered:

In 2014, Lindblade was named the official Photographer of Sioux City Fire Rescue.

He estimates he has been to more than 1,000 fires.

The photo exhibit will be on display at the museum until November 5th when the pictures will be donated to Sioux City Fire Rescue.

