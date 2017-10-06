ELKINS RIDES HIGH INTO THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER THIS WEEKEND

The Tyson Events Center will be roaring this weekend with the sounds of freestyle Motocross Stunt Riders and Monster Trucks.

Cody Elkins, who holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for “longest moving quad jump” is one of the featured motocross riders:

That lead to maybe his greatest stunt, leaping over an airplane as it flew below him:

Elkins grew up loving to race and made a career out of his passion for motocross:

You can see Elkins, fellow rider Terry Russell and the Monster Truck Nationals at the Tyson Events Center Saturday at 1pm and 7:30pm and Sunday at 1pm.

There’s a free pit party with your ticket before each show to meet the drivers.