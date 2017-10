CITY STAFF RECOMMENDS SPECTRA TO MANAGE EVENTS FACILITIES

ON MONDAY THE CITY COUNCIL WILL VOTE ON DECIDING WHO WILL MANAGE THE CITY’S EVENTS FACILITIES INCLUDING THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER, ORPHEUM THEATER AND CONVENTION CENTER.

THE COUNCIL WILL DECIDE ON KEEPING THE VENUES UNDER CITY CONTROL OR CONTRACTING WITH SPECTRA, A PHILADELPHIA BASED PRIVATE ARENA MANAGEMENT COMPANY.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS STAFF HAS RECOMMENDED THAT THE COUNCIL SWITCH TO PRIVATE MANAGEMENT:

OC……A PRIVATE MANAGEMENT. :25

YET TO BE RESOLVED IS WHAT HAPPENS TO THE EMPLOYEES CURRENTLY WORKING AT THOSE FACILITIES:

OC……SPECTRA BANNER. :20

PADMORE SAYS THE CITY WANTS THOSE CURRENT EMPLOYEES TO KEEP THEIR JOBS IF THEY WISH TO WORK UNDER SPECTRA’S MANAGEMENT:

OC…….OF THE CITY. ;11

LAST TUESDAY THE CITY EVENTS FACILITIES ADVISORY BOARD VOTED TO RECOMMEND THAT THE CITY KEEP CONTROL OVER THE VENUES.

THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING BEGINS AT 4PM MONDAY.