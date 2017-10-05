ZEBRA MUSSELS FOUND IN BIG SPIRIT LAKE

The invasive species known as Zebra Mussels has been discovered in Iowa’s largest natural lake.

Mike Hawkins, a biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says the presence of zebra mussels in Big Spirit Lake has been confirmed:

OC……..on it. ;12

Hawkins says a water sample from Big Spirit Lake taken by the D-N-R “got a hit” for zebra mussel larvae in the lake water.

Big Spirit Lake is upstream from the Okoboji chain.

Hawkins says Zebra Mussels were first discovered in the Okoboji area back in 2012:

OC………spread of these. :14

Zebra Mussels form colonies on hard surfaces just below the water line, including boat propellers and swimming ladders.

Hawkins says zebra mussels can “explode” in the bottom of the lake, too.

OC…….a lake system. :17

He says the best way to stop the spread of the zebra mussel is to clean the bottom of watercraft once they’re out of a lake or stream — before the vessel is placed in another body of water.

Hawkins there is no way to control the zebra mussel population once it gets into a lake.

Radio Iowa