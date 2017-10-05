MORE WORK SCHEDULED ON HIGHWAY 75

Work on Highway 75 near Merrill has been ongoing for several months, and reconstruction of other sections of the road between Le Mars and Sioux City will happen over the next few years.

Dakin Schultz, Transportation Planner with the Iowa Department of Transportation, gave Plymouth County Supervisors a preview of what’s ahead.

Schultz says during 2018, a $9.7 million dollar project to repave 4.8 miles of highway between county road C-80 and Hinton will begin:

OC………each direction. ;18

Schultz says some area drivers wanting to go north on 75 will have to go south first and then double back:

OC…….go back north. ;22

Schultz says the current construction work between county road C-38 and Merrill is scheduled to be done by next year and both lanes of travel will open within the next few weeks.

He says the Iowa D-O-T will not do any construction work through the town of Hinton, but will do construction work on both the north and the south side of Hinton.

The state is projecting to reconstruct the stretch of Highway 75 between Hinton and Merrill in the year 2022.

Schultz says traffic surveys show at 16,000 vehicles travel on Highway 75 each day between Sioux City and Le Mars.