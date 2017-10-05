NORTHEY APPEARS BEFORE U.S. SENATE AG COMMITTEE MEMBERS

Updated 1:33p.m. 10/5/17

The U.S. Senate hearing for Bill Northey, Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture, took place Thursday morning in Washington D.C.

Northey has been nominated to serve as Undersecretary for Farm Production and Conservation at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Chuck Grassley, who serves on the senate ag committee, introduced Northey to the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry :

OC………we have in Iowa. :16

Northey was questioned on his experience and talked about water quality issues he has worked on in Iowa:

OC……….the Mississippi River. :20

Northey is a fourth generation farmer from Spirit Lake, Iowa, where he raises corn and soybeans.