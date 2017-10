CANDLE BLAMED FOR SOUTH SIOUX HOUSE FIRE

FIRE CAUSED SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE TO A HOME IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

THE FIRE AT 710 D STREET WAS REPORTED JUST BEFORE 1PM.

SMOKE AND FLAMES WERE VISIBLE FROM THE UPSTAIRS AREA OF THE HOUSE WHEN FIRE CREWS ARRIVED.

THE OCCUPANT INSIDE SAFELY ESCAPED AND NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

HOMER AND DAKOTA CITY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASSISTED SOUTH SIOUX CITY IN PUTTING OUT THE BLAZE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE HAS BEEN RULED AS ACCIDENTAL FROM A CANDLE LEFT BURNING IN AN UPSTAIRS ROOM.

