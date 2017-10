AUTHORITIES IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ARE INVESTIGATING THE ALLEGED THEFT OF FUNDS FROM THE TOWN OF WESTFIELD, IOWA.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF MIKE VAN OTTERLOO SAYS HIS OFFICE RECEIVED A COMPLAINT FROM THE CITY ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF MISAPPROPRIATED FUNDS.

JENNIFER CAMPBELL WITH THE STATE AUDITOR’S OFFICE CONFIRMS THAT THE STATE IS REVIEWING THE TOWN’S FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH