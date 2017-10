There’s another street closure coming in the next few days that Sioux City drivers need to be aware of.

The city’s Engineering Division says the 4th Street bridge will be shut down from Floyd Boulevard to Hoeven Drive.

The closure will allow the city’s contractor to perform bridge deck repairs.

The bridge and street will begin next Monday, October 9th and is expected to be finished by November 1st, weather pending.

There will be a posted detour using Iowa Street, 3rd Street, and Hoeven Drive.