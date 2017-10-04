TEXT THREAT TARGETS SCHOOLS NAMED “NORTH”

Sioux City Police and the Community School District are investigating a threatening text message received by a parent of a student at North High School.

School Superintendent Dr. Paul Gausman says the threat is the same one that sent a series of similar messages to families in the Johnston, Iowa School District this week.

OC……..similar text message. :18

Johnston cancelled school Tuesday and started two-hours late today (Weds) so buildings could be checked.

Dr. Gausman says there is no known credibility to the threat:

OC……very seriously. :21

Gausman says the same text threat was sent to several school districts around the country:

OC…………..or a parent. :14

Police did a complete sweep of the North building before students and staff arrived Wednesday to ensure the building was safe.

Some parents kept their children home from class anyway and Gausman says they will be granted excused absences.

Other districts in the country who received the text threat cancelled classes Wednesday.