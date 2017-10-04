SIOUX CITY PARENT RECEIVES THREATENING TEXT

The Sioux City Community School District is working closely with the Sioux City Police Department after a parent received a threatening text message.

Authorities have determined there is no known credibility to the threat. The Sioux City Community School District says they value the safety of our students and will continue to work closely with the police department if further reports come in.

The number is the same number that sent a series of similar messages to families in the Johnston School District yesterday.

If you receive any similar messages, you are asked to report it to the Sioux City Police Department.

School will be held and begin at regular time today.