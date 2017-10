DOZENS OF PEOPLE HAD A FREE CUP OF COFFEE WITH A POLICE OFFICER WEDNESDAY MORNING AT SIOUX CITY’S MCDONALD’S LOCATIONS.

SERGEANT MIKE MANTHORNE AND OTHER OFFICERS WERE WAITING AT THE DRIVE THROUGH LANES AT 6TH AND LEWIS BOULEVARD TO HAND OUT A CUP OF JOE AND HAVE A QUICK CHAT:

OC……….ENJOYING THEMSELVES. :11

SGT, MANTHORNE SAYS DRIVERS WERE SURPRISED WHEN THEY PULLED IN AND FOUND A POLICE OFFICER WAITING WITH THE COFFEE:

OC…….IT’S A GOOD THING. :07

THE EVENT TOOK PLACE FROM 7AM UNTIL 9AM.