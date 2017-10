NORTHWEST IOWA WOMAN KILLED IN VEGAS MASSACRE

KREIBAUM, ON THE RIGHT, BEFORE THE CONCERT.

A SUTHERLAND, IOWA WOMAN WAS ONE OF THE 59 PEOPLE KILLED DURING SUNDAY NIGHT’S SHOOTING MASSACRE IN LAS VEGAS.

THE FAMILY OF CARLY KREIBAUM CONFIRMED TUESDAY THAT THE 33 YEAR OLD WAS SHOT AND DID NOT SURVIVE HER INJURIES.

KREIBAUM’S FAMILY HAD BEEN LOOKING FOR HER FOR DAYS AFTER SHE WAS SEPARATED FROM HER GROUP DURING THE CONCERT CHAOS.

HER HUSBAND, CHRIS, FLEW TO VEGAS TO FIND HER.

THE SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN GRADUATE AND WAYNE STATE COLLEGE STUDENT WAS A MOTHER OF TWO.