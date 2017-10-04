JOJO SIWA – JOJO’S GUIDE TO THE SWEET LIFE: #PeaceOutHaterz

Author: JoJo Siwa

Book: JoJo’s Guide to the Sweet Life: #PeaceOutHaterz

Publishing: Amulet Books (October 3, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

You might recognize firecracker JoJo Siwa from Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, or maybe you fell in love with her on Dance Moms. JoJo’s nonfiction middle-grade debut is the next generation’s version of a real life Cinderella story: Nebraska girl becomes Hollywood’s belle of the ball, thanks to her spunky attitude and creative drive. Through the lens of JoJo’s personal experience and playful voice, she digs into themes such as finding your passion, keeping strong in the face of adversity, appreciating your individualism, the importance of being loyal, and never giving up. Most of all, JoJo’s story is meant to inspire young girls to find the courage and confidence to go after their dreams. Go Siwanatorz!