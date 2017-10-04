GRANT FAULKNER – PEP TALKS FOR WRITERS: 52 Insights and Actions to Boost Your Create Mojo

Author: Grant Faulkner

Book: PEP TALKS FOR WRITERS: 52 Insights and Actions to Boost Your Create Mojo

Publishing: Chronicle Books (October 3, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Every writer knows that as rewarding as the creative process is, it can often be a bumpy road. Have hope and keep at it! Designed to kick-start creativity, this handsome handbook from the executive director of National Novel Writing Month gathers a wide range of insights and advice for writers at any stage of their career. From tips about how to finally start that story to helpful ideas about what to do when the words just aren’t quite coming out right, Pep Talks for Writers provides motivation, encouragement, and helpful exercises for writers of all stripes.