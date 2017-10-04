CAMP HIGH HOPES READIES FOR HAUNTED LODGE PARTY

Ghosts and goblins will soon be gathering to raise money for Camp High Hopes.

Spokesperson Sarah Morgan says it’s almost time for the 6th Annual Haunted Lodge Party at the Marina Inn:

Morgan says a lot of the fun comes from the crazy costumes most of the attendees come in:

All of the proceeds benefit Camp High Hopes and their campers, who are people with special needs:

The party usually sells out and tickets are available now through Camp High Hopes.

The event is Saturday night, October 21st from 6pm until 11:55 pm at the Marina Inn over in South Sioux City.

Photos from Camp High Hopes