ANA HOMAYOUN – SOCIAL MEDIA WELLNESS: Helping Tweens and Teens Thrive in an Unbalanced Digital World

Author: Ana Homayoun

Book: SOCIAL MEDIA WELLNESS: Helping Tweens and Teens Thrive in an Unbalanced Digital World

Publishing: Corwin (August 29, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

Solutions for navigating an ever-changing social media world

Today’s students face a challenging paradox: the digital tools they need to complete their work are often the source of their biggest distractions. Students can quickly become overwhelmed trying to manage the daily confluence of online interactions with schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and family life. Written by noted author and educator Ana Homayoun, Social Media Wellness is the first book to successfully decode the new language of social media for parents and educators and provide pragmatic solutions to help students:

Manage distractions

Focus and prioritize

Improve time-management

Become more organized and boost productivity

Decrease stress and build empathy

With fresh insights and a solutions-oriented perspective, this crucial guide will help parents, educators and students work together to promote healthy socialization, effective self-regulation, and overall safety and wellness.

“Ana Homayoun has written the very book I’ve yearned for, a must-read for teachers and parents. I have been recommending Ana’s work for years, but Social Media Wellness is her best yet; a thorough, well-researched and eloquent resource for parents and teachers seeking guidance about how to help children navigate the treacherous, ever-changing waters of social media and the digital world.”

―Jessica Lahey, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Gift of Failure

“This is the book I’ve been waiting for. Ana Homayoun gives concrete strategies for parents to talk with their teens without using judgment and fear as tools. This is a guidebook you can pick up at anytime, and which your teen can read, too. I’ll be recommending it to everyone I know.”

―Rachel Simmons, New York Times Bestselling Author of The Curse of the Good Girl