HEALTHY IOWA WALK TO TAKE PLACE OUTSIDE CITY MUSEUM

SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS CAN TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NICE WEATHER ON WEDNESDAY AND TAKE A WALK THROUGH THE DOWNTOWN OVER THE NOON HOUR.

IT’S PART OF AN INITIATIVE TO MAKE IOWA THE HEALTHIEST STATE IN AMERICA.

THE WALK WILL BEGIN AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS AND CIRCLE THROUGH THE DOWNTOWN AND BACK TO THE MUSEUM.

ANYONE WISHING TO WALK SHOULD GATHER AT THE MUSEUM PLAZA JUST BEFORE NOON.